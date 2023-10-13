



Beijing: The US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns expressed shock over the attack on an Israeli diplomat in Beijing, and offered full support to the victim.





This comes after an Israeli embassy staffer was hospitalized after being attacked in China's capital city Beijing, The Times of Israel reported citing Israel's Foreign Ministry.





"We are shocked by today's attack on an Israeli diplomat in Beijing. I spoke with Israel's Ambassador to China, Irit Ben-Abba, and have offered our full support to the Israeli Embassy and Israeli community in China," the US envoy posted on X (formerly Twitter).





The diplomat is in stable condition, the report said. A motive behind the attack, which did not occur at the embassy is being investigated, Israel's Foreign Ministry said.





Israelis and Jews across the world have been advised to be on alert on Friday as terrorist group Hamas has called for a "day of rage," The Times of Israel reported.





In its first statement following the Hamas strikes on Israel, China urged both sides to "exercise restraint" and embrace a "two-state solution."





Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday talked with Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim, chief advisor of the Presidency of Brazil, over a phone call and exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, Xinhua reported.





Noting that China is "deeply saddened" by the rising tension between the Palestinians and Israel and the huge civilian casualties, Wang said China opposes acts that harm civilians and condemns violations of international law, the China-based news agency said today.





He said China supports the United States Security Council in holding an emergency meeting on the Israel-Hamas conflict.





According to the Israeli Defence Forces, the death toll from the Hamas terror attacks on Israel has crossed 1,300 and more than 3000 people have been injured.





Hamas terror group launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, with a barrage of rockets being fired into Israel.





Hamas has dismissed Israel's orders for Palestinians to evacuate the northern half of the Gaza Strip and asked the residents to stay put, the Times of Israel said.





At least 1,537 Palestinians have been killed and 6,612 others injured in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, CNN reported citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.





At least 36 people have died and more than 650 have been injured in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah.







