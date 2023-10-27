



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday extended heartfelt wishes to his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg and the people of the country on their national day.





Noting that India values its "long-standing partnership" with Austria, the External Affairs Minister posted from his official handle on X, "Warm congratulations to FM @a_schallenberg and the Government and people of Austria on their National Day. Value our long-standing partnership and its continuing momentum."





In a video clip shared by Jaishankar on X, 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-Austria diplomatic relations.





The clip featured the high-level engagements between the two nations over the many years of bilateral engagement.





Notably, the diplomatic relations between India and Austria were established in 1949.





The ties between the two nations have been warm and friendly, according to the MEA, with a regular exchange of visits including at the level of leaders, ministers and Parliamentarians highlighting the importance that the two nations accord to further strengthening their relations.





The two countries also have a robust economic partnership, with bilateral trade pegged at USD 2.47 billion in 2021, the MEA noted, adding that over 150 Austrian companies have a presence in India.





Further, as per the video posted by Jaishankar, the Indian diaspora residing in Austria numbers 31,000.





The video posted by Jaishankar on X also showcased five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed by the two countries this year.





India and Austria, this year, signed an MoU on the exemption of visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders. It was in addition to the MoU on gainful occupation for family members of diplomatic staff.





The nations also inked an MoU on a joint declaration on a working holiday while another pertained to a comprehensive migration and mobility partnership agreement.





Also this year, the two nations signed an MoU on cultural cooperation between the years 2022-2026.







