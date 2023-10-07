



New Delhi: The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Wednesday, said the "great minds" back in his homeland and India can find more paths to peace.





"I'm so proud to see the United States of America and India working together for a more peaceful world. But we have to innovate. The world is changing more in the next five or 10 years than it's changed in the last 100 years. But the great minds in India and the great minds in United States can work to find more paths to peace," he said.





The US envoy was attending the plenary session of 'Swavlamban 2.0', a two-day seminar of Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO), which commenced in the national capital on Wednesday.





Referring to the growing global challenges, Garcetti cited the presence of the US and India's chief of staff at the Indo-Pacific army chiefs' conference in the national capital, saying that both countries are cooperating with each other and strengthening bilateral ties for a "safer tomorrow".





"Today this challenge that we put forward on oil spills on our undersea domain really means that we can show not just our own countries a safer tomorrow, but the entire world. And well last week when we had the army Chiefs of Staff here this week when we have Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and of course, in desex coming together, it shows that the sky's the limit and we're going to keep going together," he said.





In the event, two INDUS X challenges under 'INDUS-X Mutual Promotion of Advanced Collaborative Technologies' (IMPACT) challenges, jointly finalised by iDEX and the United States Department of Defense (US DoD), were launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





India-United States Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS X) was launched at an event in Washington DC, on June 21, this year. The INDUS X event was co-organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), Ministry of Defence, and US Department of Defence (DoD) and was hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), according to a release by the Ministry of Defence.





"This relationship grows more and more. It takes my breath away. But I think most importantly, for the average Indian and the average American they need to know these meetings are about their safety, about their future and about showing that India can produce here for the world. And America is ready to be its partner," the US envoy said.





During the G20 meeting in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held discussions on the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X).





The purpose of the INDUS X launch was co-development and co-production of advanced technologies by Indian and American start-ups with the involvement of both the governments along with businesses, and academic institutions for strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation.







