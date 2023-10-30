



Chandigarh: Punjab is currently grappling with a significant challenge - the infiltration of drones and drugs into its territory and recent events have once again highlighted the pervasive issue of drug trafficking in the state, with suspicions pointing towards Pakistan as a likely source, as reported by Khalsa Vox.





In a joint operation carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police, two significant seizures occurred within just two days, further intensifying concerns about the persistent drug trade via drones.





On October 28, in Ferozepur, Punjab, BSF troops intercepted a suspected drone near Gatti Mattar village, successfully recovering two packets of illegal items weighing about 1.630 kilograms, believed to be heroin. This recovery demonstrated the vigilance and cooperation between the BSF and local law enforcement, the Khalsa Vox reported on Monday.





Similarly, on October 29, another incident took place in Amritsar, Punjab, underlining the seriousness of the situation. The BSF recovered a Chinese-made drone from the outskirts of Bhaini village. In this operation, the drone was found in a fully damaged state, along with one packet of suspected heroin weighing 2.146 kilograms, wrapped in blue polythene. The recovered drone was identified as a Quadcopter, a DJI Mavic 3 Classic model, manufactured in China.





These consecutive incidents emphasize an increasing trend of drone usage for smuggling narcotics into Punjab, posing a significant threat to the region's safety and security, as reported by Khalsa Vox.





The Border Security Force and Punjab Police have been proactive in their efforts to combat this menace. Their quick response to the presence of suspected drones and coordinated search operations has resulted in multiple successful interceptions. These achievements showcase the dedication of the security forces in Punjab who are working tirelessly to protect the state from the harmful effects of drug trafficking.





The use of drones in drug smuggling is an emerging trend, demanding creative measures to efficiently identify and stop these airborne risks. The recovery of Chinese-manufactured drones in these recent occurrences raises questions regarding their source and potential external connections.





Khalsa Vox reported citing some intelligence reports consistently indicating the role of drug cartels based in Pakistan in coordinating drone-assisted smuggling operations. These cartels, aided by local facilitators, have been utilising Punjab as a transit point for their illegal drug trade. This situation carries significant consequences, impacting not only the state's security but also the health and well-being of its residents, given the ongoing issue of drug addiction.





Efforts to combat the drone threat are in progress. Technological advancements and improved surveillance techniques are being explored to identify, track, and neutralise unauthorised drones. Furthermore, there is a pressing requirement for international collaboration to address this cross-border issue comprehensively.







