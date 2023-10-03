The Navy will hold a seminar at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 summit, on October 4 and 5 (Wednesday and Thursday) where a range of India-made technologies will be displayed. Officials from more than 50 countries are expected to attend the Swavlamban seminar.





Here are 5 key things to be unveiled at the event:





1. Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle: According to the Navy, this tethered underwater vehicle will offer six degrees of freedom and a robotic arm for a variety of tasks. The ROV will make hull inspection a breeze.





2. Underwater Vision System: The artificial intelligence (AI) based cutting-edge camera harness for camera under the sea surface will ensure crystal-clear pictures, said the Navy.





3. These will be part of 75 home-grown technologies, like underwater swarm drones, autonomous weaponised boat swarms and fire-fighting systems that will be displayed at the seminar.





4. This is the second edition of the annual seminar. Its purpose is to engage the Indian industry and academia towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend 'Swavlamban'.





5. The Navy is encouraging development of new products under the 'Sprint' initiative that was launched at the Naval Innovation and Indignation Organisation (NIIO) Seminar in July last year.







