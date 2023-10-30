



Islamabad: Two soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Awaran district of Pakistan's Baluchistan, Pakistan-based ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





According to the ISPR press release, the soldiers reached the terrorist's location and killed them while two others got injured. During the exchange of fire, two soldiers were killed, according to ARY News report.





The soldiers who were killed in the exchange of fire were Naib Subedar Asif Irfan (37), a resident of District Okara and Sepoy Irfan Ali (22), a resident of district Sargodha, according to ARY News report.





Sanitization of the area is being conducted to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. According to ISPR, the security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.





Last week, terrorists launched two separate attacks on security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces as quoted by ARY News.





In the Tirah area of Khyber District, an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted, resulting in an intense exchange of fire. As a result, one terrorist was killed, and two terrorists were injured and subsequently apprehended by security forces, the ISPR said in a statement.





These terrorists were found in possession of weapons and ammunition and had been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, as well as engaging in the targeted killing of innocent civilians in the area, as reported by ARY News.





Earlier in September, a soldier was killed during an encounter with terrorists in the Parachinar area of Kurram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported citing ISPR.





Lance Naik Ghairat Khan (33) was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the general area of the Parachinar in the Kurram district, the report said.





The ISPR said in a statement, "Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."







