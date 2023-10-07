RIAF and IAF crest



On October 8, 2023, the Chief of Air Staff will debut the newly designed IAF ensign public





In the past, the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF) Ensign featured the Union Jack in the top left canton and the RIAF roundel, which featured red, white, and blue on the fly side. Following India’s attainment of its independence, a new ensign for the Indian Air Force was designed by exchanging the Union Jack for the Indian tricolour and the Royal Air Force roundels in the canton’s lower right position for an IAF tricolour roundel.





To more accurately represent the core principles upon which the Indian Air Force was founded, a brand-new ensign for the IAF has recently been designed. This reaffirmation will now be expressed by inserting the Air Force Crest in the upper right corner of the Ensign, towards the fly side of the flag.





The Ashoka lion, a national symbol, stands atop the IAF Crest, with the words “सत्यमेव जयते ” written in Devanagari below it. The extended wings of the Himalayan eagle below the Ashoka lion represent the IAF’s ferocity in battle. The words “भारतीय वायु सेना” appear in a ring around the Himalayan eagle that is coloured a pale blue. Below the Himalayan eagle, in golden Devanagari, is the IAF motto: “नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्” The slogan of the Indian Air Force is “Radiant Thou Touchest Heaven,” is drawn from Chapter 11, Verses 24 and 25 of the Bhagavad Gita.







