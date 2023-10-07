



Tel Aviv: Amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine after Hamas launched a rocket attack on Israel, Pakistan on Saturday showed their support to Palestine and called for the "cessation of hostilities".





In a press statement released by Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "We call on the international community to come together for cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and for a lasting peace in the Middle East."





The official statement further asserted that Pakistan advocates for a viable solution for resolving tensions between Israel and Palestine.





The statement read, "Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the Middle East, with a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions. A viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital."





Meanwhile, the Taliban governed Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also came in support of Palestine and claimed Hamas attack as "Israeli trampling" on the rights of Palestinians.





In a press statement from Afghanistan's MFA read, "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has carefully monitored the recent events in the Gaza Strip and considers the occurrence of such events to be the result of Israeli Zionists trampling on the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people and repeated insults and disrespect to Muslim holy places, and any type of defense and The resistance of the Palestinian people for freedom."





Notably, Qatar also claimed that Israel is responsible for the event and called for international community to take action against Israel, said a press release from Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.





The statement read, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds Israel solely responsible for the ongoing escalation due to its ongoing violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, the latest of which was the repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police."

















The Statement further said, "The Ministry stresses the need for the international community to act urgently to compel Israel to stop its flagrant violations of international law, respect the resolutions of international legitimacy and the historical rights of the Palestinian people, and to prevent these events from being used as a pretext to ignite a new asymmetric war against Palestinian civilians in Gaza."





This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Saturday morning.





Terror cells from the Gaza group have infiltrated a number of communities in the south of the country, according to Times of Israel.





More than 100 people have been killed due to Hamas' attack on Israel, according to medical officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew-language media cite. The number is seen as certain to increase further.





Some 800 people have been injured in the attacks, which have included dozens of Hamas terrorists infiltrating into Israel and gunning down soldiers and people. Others were injured in rocket attacks.





According to Israel Health Ministry, 908 injured people have been taken to hospital for treatment in the ongoing terror attack by Hamas on Israel's southern and central region.





Israel has already declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.





The Israel Defence Forces launched Operation 'Iron Swords' in response to Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, the Times of Israel reported.





IDF is striking Hamas targets in Gaza. In the first reaction to the 'surprise attack', PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel "is at war", further asserting that they will "win it".







