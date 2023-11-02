



The security forces recovered arms, ammunition from the terrorists along with incriminating material. The forces have cordoned off the area





Uri: Two terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri in a fierce encounter with the security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.





"Update from #Uri, Baramulla": Two infiltrating #terrorists neutralized by vigilant security forces. Recovered incriminating materials, arms & ammunition. Extensive search operations are on. https://t.co/ZO5lGdlYwI

The security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LOC) in Uri.





The security forces recovered two AK rifles, two pistols, four hand grenades and other war-like stores from the terrorists.





Last week on November 11, an encounter broke in the Parigam area of Pulawama in Jammu and Kashmir. The police and security forces launched a joint operation.





According to officials, the police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the Parigam area following information about movement of terrorists there.





Initially, there was a brief exchange of firing between the terrorists and security forces after which the cordon was tightened and search intensified.





Two days before the encounter in Pulwama, a fierce encounter broke out in Kashmir's Shopian and a terrorist was killed.





The terrorist of The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in the Kathohalan area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists.





Five terrorists were killed along the LoC in Macchil sector of Kupwara district on October 26 and two were killed in a failed infiltration bid in Uri sector of Baramulla district on October 22.







