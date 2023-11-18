



Bangalore: The Indian armed forces will have to operate in an environment that is rapidly reshaped by a turn of geopolitical events and advancements in technologies that will require flexibility in organisational structures as well as in mindsets, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Saturday.





Virtually delivering the keynote address on Global Future Security Challenges at the Synergia Conclave 2023, he said the path taken today will decide where India will be in 2047.





"This will require flexibility in our organizational structures as well as in our mindsets," he said.





Reflecting on the need for a comprehensive approach, Chauhan stated, "We should be able to usher a thorough Revolution in Military Affairs (RMA) along with other nations to remain ahead or at par with this transformative curve."





"Our organisational structures must be capable of multi-domain operations. They must be structured for integrated rapid response through a correct balance between contact, non-contact, kinetic, as well as non-kinetic options. They must be flexible and adaptive enough to absorb and harness niche, emerging, and destructive technology," he said.





Chauhan also addressed the increasing proclivity among nations to enter into conflicts to protect perceived national interests.





He pointed out the challenges associated with conflicts initiated by major powers, citing examples like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Ukraine, where clear end stages or exit strategies were often lacking.





"In my understanding, the US cannot simultaneously meet the commitments of the Indo-Pacific, Europe and Asia. It accordingly has shifted its focus from what they called a global war of terror being conducted in the Middle East and Afghanistan towards the Indo-Pacific where they're calling it as grey zone conflicts," he said.





He stressed the importance of managing differences and resolving disputes, particularly noting the potential polarization of the world due to ongoing conflicts like the Israel-Hamas war, which could usher in new geopolitical alignments.





Discussing global trends, Chauhan noted that the trajectory of the ongoing unprecedented nature of change in global geopolitics and technology will drive future security challenges.





He highlighted the interconnectedness of geopolitical events and technology, both inducing behavioural changes at the national and individual levels.





Geopolitical events, according to Chauhan, influence national ideologies, geoeconomics, and the global geoeconomic order.





Anticipating a shift from unipolarity to a multipolar global order, he emphasized the potential for stability as new poles balance each other, though acknowledging the likelihood of low-intensity conflicts and proxy wars.





He noted that new alliances and partnerships among nation-states would undergo frequent realignments to meet evolving challenges.





Turning to technology, Chauhan emphasized its role as a currency of power and a driver of military advancements.





He discussed the race among nations to retain a technological edge, foreseeing a new revolution in military affairs termed "convergence warfare".





He underlined the critical need for adaptability and foresight in navigating the complex future security landscape, urging comprehensive changes in military strategies and structures to meet evolving challenges successfully.







