



India's indigenous TEJAS MK-2 has achieved a pivotal milestone with the completion of its rollout, propelling the Medium Weight Fighter (MWF) into the pre-flight testing phase.





This development signals steady progress in the nation's quest for self-reliance in advanced combat aircraft. The aircraft now stands poised for its maiden flight, targeted for June 2026, underscoring the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) team's commitment to stringent timelines.





Following the rollout, the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) will conduct exhaustive ground functional checks. These include engine ground runs, validation of flight control laws, and verification of emergency systems. Low-speed and high-speed taxi trials will further ensure the platform's stability before any airborne activity commences.





CEMILAC's oversight is crucial, as it will issue the First Flight Clearance (FFC) only upon satisfactory completion of these tests. This rigorous process guarantees airworthiness, drawing on lessons from earlier TEJAS variants to mitigate risks. The agency's expertise in certifying indigenous platforms has proven instrumental in past programmes.





The first prototype is equipped with the General Electric F414 engine, a proven powerplant delivering 98 kN of thrust. Eight such engines have already been delivered to HAL for prototype testing and integration. This interim solution bridges the gap until the indigenous engine matures, ensuring the program stays on track.





At 17.5 tons maximum take-off weight (MTOW), the TEJAS MK-2 qualifies as a medium-weight fighter, striking a balance between agility and endurance.





It boasts enhanced payload capacity and internal fuel volume over the MK-1A, enabling extended missions and heavier ordnance loads. These upgrades address operational gaps in the Indian Air Force's (IAF) multi-role fleet.





Advanced avionics form the backbone of the MK-2's capabilities, incorporating a state-of-the-art active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar. Modern sensors, including infrared search and track (IRST) systems, elevate situational awareness. The cockpit features a wide-area display and hands-on-throttle-and-stick (HOTAS) controls for superior pilot ergonomics.





Weapons integration has been comprehensively updated, supporting beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles like the Astra MK-2 and indigenous BrahMos-NG. Precision-guided munitions and anti-ship armaments expand its versatility across air superiority, ground attack, and maritime strike roles. This multi-domain proficiency positions the MK-2 as a force multiplier.





Strategically, the TEJAS MK-2 serves as a vital bridge between the lighter TEJAS family and the forthcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





It fills a critical gap in the IAF's squadron strength, which has dwindled amid delays in foreign procurements. Indigenous production aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative, fostering technology transfer and industrial growth.





The program's momentum reflects collaborative efforts between HAL, the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), and DRDO laboratories. Ground tests have validated key systems, including fly-by-wire controls and automated flight management. Taxi trials will simulate real-world stresses, paving the way for the historic first flight.





Looking ahead, the June 2026 maiden flight will mark a defining moment for India's aerospace ambitions. Successful outcomes could accelerate limited series production, with the IAF eyeing 110-120 units initially. This rollout not only boosts morale but also reinforces India's credentials in global fighter development.





Challenges persist, including engine indigenisation and supply chain resilience, yet the project's resilience inspires confidence. The TEJAS MK-2 promises to enhance the IAF's combat edge amid evolving regional threats.





