



IIT-Madras is set to embark on a ground breaking project to enhance the range of the Indian Army's rocket arsenal through advanced ramjet technology.





Researchers from the institute's propulsion division will integrate ramjet engines into existing multiple launch rocket systems, notably the BM-21 Grad and the indigenous Pinaka. This initiative promises to revolutionise short-range artillery capabilities by potentially doubling the operational reach of these systems.





The BM-21 Grad, a Soviet-era multiple rocket launcher widely used by the Indian Army, currently offers a maximum range of around 20 to 40 kilometres depending on the rocket variant.





By incorporating ramjet propulsion, IIT-Madras aims to extend this to over 80 kilometres. Ramjets, which sustain combustion through high-speed airflow without moving parts, provide superior fuel efficiency and thrust at supersonic speeds compared to conventional solid-fuel rockets.





Pinaka, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), represents India's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Its MK-1 and MK-1I variants already achieve ranges of 38 to 90 kilometres, but ramjet integration could push extended-range versions beyond 150 kilometres. This aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative, bolstering indigenous multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) technology.





Testing for the ramjet-upgraded BM-21 Grad is slated to commence by March 2026 at dedicated facilities, likely involving subscale models and ground trials.





Full-scale firings will follow, with comprehensive operational validation targeted for the end of 2028. These milestones hinge on rigorous simulations, wind tunnel tests, and live-fire demonstrations to ensure reliability under combat conditions.





Ramjet technology excels in the high Mach regime, where incoming air compresses naturally to ignite fuel, eliminating the need for turbo-machinery. For army rockets, this means lighter warheads with extended loiter times and precision guidance integration.





Challenges include ignition at launch, thermal management, and seamless integration with existing launcher platforms, which IIT-Madras' team plans to address through modular designs.





This project builds on India's growing expertise in air-breathing propulsion, seen in successes like the HSTDV scramjet demonstrator and BrahMos-II concepts.





Collaboration with DRDO and potentially private firms under Technology Development Acceleration (TDA) could accelerate prototyping. The armed forces stand to gain a cost-effective upgrade path, avoiding full platform replacements.





Strategically, enhanced ranges will improve stand-off capabilities along borders, particularly in high-altitude terrains like Ladakh or the Northeast.





Doubling Pinaka's reach could neutralise deeper enemy targets, complementing systems like HIMARS or indigenous guided Pinaka variants. It also positions India as a leader in affordable ramjet munitions for export markets.





Funding and resources for the IIT-Madras effort are expected from the Army Technology Board and DRDO's extra-mural grants. Industry partners, including Tata Advanced Systems or Larsen & Toubro, may contribute to production scaling post-validation. Intellectual property from this work could spawn spin-offs in missile tech and UAV propulsion.





Environmental and logistical considerations remain key. Ramjet rockets demand specialised fuels like JP-10, but Indian refineries are adapting. Logistics for upgraded Grads will leverage existing 122mm calibre compatibility, easing induction into the 300-plus regiments currently operational.





By 2028, successful validation could lead to user trials with the Indian Army, followed by bulk production. This timeline aligns with broader artillery modernisation, including Athos and K9-Vajra howitzers. Ultimately, IIT-Madras' ramjet endeavour underscores academia's pivotal role in Atmanirbhar Bharat's defence ecosystem.





