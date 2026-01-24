



The Indian Air Force's pursuit of modern multi-role fighter jets has spanned nearly two decades, originating with the MMRCA tender issued in 2007. This ambitious procurement aimed to bolster the IAF's depleting squadron strength, which had been critically exposed during the Kargil conflict of 1999, where precision strike capabilities proved vital, as Dev Goswami sits down with national security expert Sandeep Unnithan to decode the deal.





Post-Kargil assessments highlighted the need for advanced platforms capable of all-weather operations, beyond-visual-range combat, and multi-role versatility, setting the stage for a prolonged hunt.





The MMRCA process unfolded over seven rigorous years of evaluations involving six contenders: Dassault Rafale, Eurofighter Typhoon, F-16, F-18 Super Hornet, MiG-35, and Gripen.





Trials were exhaustive, with IAF teams scrutinising every detail using measuring tapes and flying to vendor nations for assessments. Yet, the competition stalled due to pricing disputes, technology transfer demands, and shifting government priorities, leaving the tender in limbo by 2015.





In a pivotal shift, the government opted for an emergency government-to-government deal in 2016 for 36 Rafale jets, bypassing the tender to arrest the IAF's squadron decline. Deliveries commenced in 2019, with these aircraft demonstrating exceptional performance, notably during Operation Sindoor, where the Spectra electronic warfare suite outmatched Chinese PL-15 missiles.





This success validated Rafale's prowess in air combat, strike, maritime, and nuclear delivery roles, but 36 jets fell far short of the 126 originally envisaged under MMRCA.





The Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program emerged as the successor, targeting 114 jets with a strong emphasis on 'Make in India'. Recent reports indicate the IAF has proposed a deal worth around ₹2-3.25 lakh crore (approximately $24-40 billion), featuring over 60% indigenous content through partnerships with Dassault Aviation and Indian firms like HAL. The Defence Ministry is reviewing this under the Defence Procurement Board, with potential clearance by the Defence Acquisition Council imminent.





This procurement would elevate India's Rafale fleet to 176, incorporating the 36 already inducted by the IAF and 36 ordered for the Navy. Projections include integration of longer-range air-to-ground missiles beyond the current Scalp, enhancing strike capabilities against high-value targets. Talks may favour newer F4.1/F4.2 standards or a custom F4R variant, though urgency might limit it to F3R configurations.





The IAF's squadron strength has dwindled to around 30 from an authorised 42, with legacy platforms like MiG-21s and Jaguars nearing retirement. Neighbouring adversaries maintain numerical edges, rendering this a 'now or never' moment to avert a critical capability gap. Delays have stemmed from bureaucratic hurdles, fiscal constraints, and debates over indigenous projects like AMCA and TEDBF, which remain years away.





Proponents view the deal as a cornerstone for IAF modernisation, cementing ties with French defence ecosystems while advancing local manufacturing. Critics, however, caution it could divert resources from fifth-generation indigenous fighters, potentially locking India into foreign dependency for decades.





The reported ₹3.25 lakh crore figure underscores its scale as the 'Mother of All Defence Deals', dwarfing prior acquisitions.





Discussions in media, such as India Today's 'In Our Defence' podcast featuring Dev Goswami and expert Sandeep Unnithan, dissect these dynamics. They trace stumbling blocks from MMRCA's collapse to MRFA's revival, stressing operational urgency amid geopolitical tensions. As of January 2026, the deal inches towards fruition, promising to end the IAF's protracted fighter jet odyssey.





