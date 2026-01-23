



India has recently showcased its Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-AShM), a hypersonic glide weapon designed specifically to neutralise threats from Chinese carrier groups operating in the Indian Ocean Region.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), this missile represents a significant leap in India's indigenous defence capabilities under the Make in India initiative. Tested successfully at speeds reaching Mach 10—ten times the speed of sound—it maintains an average velocity of Mach 5 across its flight phases, rendering it extraordinarily difficult for enemy defences to intercept.





The LR-AShM boasts an impressive operational range of 1,500 kilometres, enabling it to strike coastal installations, island territories, and naval fleets from standoff distances. Capable of covering this distance in approximately 15 minutes, the missile drastically compresses enemy response times, forcing adversaries into a reactive posture where traditional layered air defences prove inadequate.





Its low-altitude flight profile and quasi-ballistic trajectory further evade radar detection, incorporating indigenous avionics and high-accuracy sensors for precision targeting of both static and moving assets, including carrier strike groups.





This development positions India among an elite cadre of nations—alongside the United States, Russia, and China—possessing operational hypersonic anti-ship strike systems. The missile's design meets the Indian Navy's coastal battery requirements, with versatility to carry various payloads, potentially including tactical nuclear warheads, though conventional high-explosive variants are the focus for initial deployment.





Defence Ministry sources highlight its "Made in India" sensors, which enable terminal-phase manoeuvring against dynamic maritime targets like aircraft carriers.





In the strategic context of Indo-Pacific tensions, the LR-AShM emerges as a potent deterrent against China's expanding naval footprint, particularly its carrier operations that could project power into the Indian Ocean.





Beijing's growing fleet, including carriers like the Fujian, poses challenges to Indian maritime dominance in vital sea lanes. By providing the Navy with deep-strike capabilities from land, sea, or air platforms, the missile reshapes regional power dynamics, ensuring that Chinese naval planners must account for rapid, undetectable threats.





The system's hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) technology allows it to perform evasive manoeuvres at extreme speeds, surpassing Mach 5 and complicating interception by even advanced systems like China's evolving mid-course defences.





Reports indicate plans for broader induction, potentially numbering in the hundreds by the early 2030s, across Army, Navy, and Air Force inventories. This aligns with India's push for self-reliance in hypersonic propulsion and guidance, drawing from successes in programs like BrahMos and HSTDV.





Recent displays at naval technology events underscore India's intent to flaunt this capability globally, signalling resolve amid border frictions and maritime disputes. The LR-AShM's quasi-ballistic path, combined with scramjet-like efficiency in sustained hypersonic flight, addresses gaps in countering carrier-centric strategies. Experts note that its 350 kg warhead capacity delivers devastating kinetic and explosive impact, tailored for high-value targets.





From a procurement standpoint, the missile's development reflects accelerated DRDO-Navy collaboration, with trials validating low-observable features and all-weather operability. Integration into coastal defence batteries will enhance India's Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep outposts, creating anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) zones. This fortifies chokepoints like the Malacca Strait, where Chinese carriers might venture.





Geopolitically, the timing amplifies India's strategic messaging post-2024 border standoffs and amid QUAD partnerships. Unlike China's prototype displays, India's tested system offers credible operational readiness, potentially exportable to allies facing similar threats. The LR-AShM thus not only bolsters deterrence but elevates India's role in hypersonic arms race.





Technological underpinnings include advanced ramjet/scramjet hybrids for air-breathing propulsion, ensuring fuel efficiency over extended ranges without solid-booster dependency. Terminal guidance fuses electro-optical, infrared, and satellite data for sub-metre accuracy, even against evasive manoeuvres by carriers. Environmental resilience suits the humid, contested waters of the IOR.





Future evolutions may extend range beyond 1,500 km via boost-glide enhancements, aligning with DRDO's hypersonic roadmap. Mass production at facilities linked to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private partners like TATA Advanced Systems promises scalability. This missile exemplifies India's ascent in precision-guided munitions, keeping adversarial carriers at bay.





