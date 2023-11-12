



Lepcha: Celebrating the festive fervour of Diwali with security forces in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha village, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the experience of observing the festival with the forces has been one filled with deep emotion and pride.





"Spending Diwali with our brave security forces in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh, has been an experience filled with deep emotion and pride. Away from their families, these guardians of our nation illuminate our lives with their dedication," the prime minister posted on X.





The Prime Minister further said that India will always be grateful and appreciative of the unwavering courage of the security forces that are stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones.





"The courage of our security forces is unwavering. Stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones, their sacrifice and dedication keep us safe and secure. India will always be grateful to these heroes, who are the perfect embodiment of bravery and resilience," PM Modi posted on X.





The Prime Minister also lauded the increasing role of Women in the armed forces.





" In the past years, in the Indian Army, more than 500 women officers have been given permanent commission. Today, women pilots are flying fighter planes like Rafale" the Prime Minister said/





Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Lepcha village in Himachal Pradesh early Sunday morning to celebrate Deepawali with the forces.





Troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Indian Army are stationed at Lepcha, near the border with China.





The Prime Minister said that for him Diwali would always be where the Troops are stationed.





"I come and celebrate Diwali every year with our security forces. It is said that Ayodhya is where Lord Ram is, but for me, the festival is where our security forces are...I have not celebrated any Diwali for the last 30-35 years when I was not with you people. When I was not the PM or CM, even then I visited some or the other border area to celebrate the festival of Diwali..."





Last year, Prime Minister Modi celebrated the festival of lights with soldiers in Kargil and said Diwali means the "festival of the end of terror" and that Kargil had made it possible.





The Prime Minister has been celebrating the festival with soldiers for several years now.





Notably, PM Modi has been visiting soldiers on Diwali, ever since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.







