



Budapest: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday addressed a conference on the 75 years of India-Hungary relations and elaborated on New Delhi's vision of 'Amrit Kaal' and a brighter future of relations.





The event titled '75 Years and Beyond- celebrating Diplomatic Relations between India and Hungary' was organised by the Hungarian Institute of Strategic Studies in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Budapest.





"Addressed the event '75 Years and Beyond- celebrating Diplomatic Relations between India and Hungary' organised by the Hungarian Institute of Strategic Studies in collaboration with our Embassy in Budapest, Hungary. Shared our vision of Amrit Kaal and a bright future for India-Hungary relations," Lekhi posted on X (formerly Twitter).





She met Levente Magyar, the Hungary Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and shared views on regional and international developments of mutual interests.





The MoS also visited a religious place 'Krishna Valley', near Budapest on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.





"On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, blessed to visit 'Krishna Valley', near Budapest, Vrindavan away from Vrindavan, a village epitomising the Indian civilisation and Hindu culture in Europe," she stated.





MoS Lekhi is on an official visit to Hungary from November 28-29. Following this, she will be visiting the Republic of Bulgaria from November 30-December 1.





MoS Lekhi's visit to Hungary and Bulgaria is expected to further strengthen India's bilateral relations with these countries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.







