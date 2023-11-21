



The launch of ‘Missile Cum Ammunition Barge, LSAM 10 (Yard 78)’, the fourth Barge of 08 x Missile Cum Ammunition Barge project, built by MSME Shipyard, SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd (SEPPL), Visakhapatnam for Indian Navy, was undertaken on 20 Nov 23 at Guttenadeevi, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh (launch site of SEPPL). The launching Ceremony was presided over by Cmde Shanmugam Sabesan, CRO (East).





The contract for building 08 x Missile Cum Ammunition Barge was signed between MoD and SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam on 19 Feb 21. The availability of these Barges would provide impetus to operational commitments of Indian Navy by facilitating Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of articles/ ammunition to IN Ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.





These Barges are indigenously designed and built under relevant Naval Rules and Regulation of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). The model testing of the Barge during design stage were undertaken at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam. These Barges are proud flag bearers of Make in India initiative of Government of India (GoI).







