



The Indian Army said on Wednesday that the supreme sacrifice was made by its bravehearts who died during an operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri District to prevent collateral damage to women and children.





Three Army soldiers, including two officers, have been killed in this ongoing operation.





“Based on specific Intelligence Joint Operations launched in #Kalakote Area #Gulabgarh forest #Rajouri, District on 19 Nov 23. Contact established on 22 Nov and intense firefight ensued.





“The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of #IndianArmy”, the Army said on its statement.





“Two soldiers among the three injured succumbed to their injuries in the hospital while one was killed on the spot in the encounter in Baji area of Kalakote.





“Firing exchanges are going on at the encounter site. Senior police and Indian Army officers have reached the area to supervise the operation against the terrorists”, officials said.







