The successful test marks the first-ever test-firing of an extended-range BrahMos missile before a ship’s commissioning

The Indian Navy's latest in-house guided missile destroyer, Imphal (Yard 12706), achieved a flawless "Bulls Eye" in its maiden BrahMos missile firing at sea.

The successful test marks a significant milestone for the Indian Navy, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to combat readiness. This is the first time the Extended Range BrahMos missile has been fired before a ship's commissioning, highlighting India's increasing capability in constructing ships and reliance on indigenous weaponry and platforms.

The Indian Navy's third stealth-guided missile destroyer of the Visakhapatnam class is called the Imphal. The INS Imphal, constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. in Mumbai and designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB) of the Indian Navy, stands proudly as one of the most technologically advanced warships in the world. It serves as a testament to India's prowess in indigenous shipbuilding.





INS Imphal is a powerful and adaptable guided missile destroyer with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and an overall length of 164 metres. It is outfitted with cutting-edge sensors and weapons, such as torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and surface-to-air missiles.





Likewise, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which was developed as a joint venture between Russia and India, can be fired from land platforms, ships, submarines, and aeroplanes. As the "Make in India" campaign gains momentum, defence exports from India have surged to a record high, almost reaching the ₹16,000 crore or $1.9 billion threshold in FY 2022–2023.







