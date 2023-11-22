



The armament of the T-72 MBT, pictured above taking part in an Indian Army exercise in November 2022, includes a 125 mm smoothbore 2A46 main gun, a 7.62 mm co-axial machine gun mounted to the right of the main gun, and a 12.7 mm Nikitina-Sokolova-Volkova tank gun mounted on the commander's cupola.





The Indian Army has issued a tender to support its program for the restoration and life extension of in-service T-72 main battle tanks (MBTs).





According to a request for information (RFI) issued by the Indian Army on 21 November, the program – named ‘Overhaul II of Tank T-72' – is carried out to ensure restoration of the T-72 to “as good as new condition”.





The program seeks to “neutralise effects of age, usage, and restoration of T-72 to near-zero hour [and] zero km state of operational readiness”, the RFI said.





The T-72 restoration process comprises “stripping of the tank, removal of assemblies, stripping of the repairable assemblies, inspection of the components of repairable assemblies, and replacement of assemblies [that are not repairable] with new ones”, the RFI added.





The process also includes “100% replacement of parts that have limited shelf life such as gaskets, seals, rings, bearings, fasteners, washers, and so on; testing of assemblies; integration in tanks; and quality assurance”, the RFI said.





The program, according to the Indian Army, includes rectification of major/minor weld defects and worn-out portions of the T-72 hull; replacement or revalidation of rubber parts, metal pipes, and engine sub-assemblies; and replacement or revalidation of cooling, fuel, lubrication, air induction, exhaust, and transmission systems components.







