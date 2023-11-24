Captain Shubham Gupta with his father





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family of Captain Shubham Gupta, who was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Wednesday.





The Chief Minister also announced a government job for one of his family members and the naming of a road in Agra in Captain Gupta's name.





"The Uttar Pradesh government is with the bereaved family members of the martyred captain at this hour of grief,” the UP Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.





Captain Gupta was a resident of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh and was among the four Indian Army personnel killed during the encounter on Wednesday.





On Thursday, another jawan died in the ongoing encounter, taking the number of total Army personnel killed to five.





His cousin Nitin said that Shubham got inspired to join the military after seeing his uncle Tota Ram Gupta, who had retired from the Army’s Medical Corps.





"Shubham had started preparing to join the Armed Forces from Class 10 and got selected in his first attempt," his cousin said.





Nitin also said that the family was looking for a bride for Captain Shubham Gupta. Basant Gupta, Captain Gupta's father, said that he was proud of his son for protecting the country.





Captain Gupta joined the Indian Army in 2015 and was commissioned in 2018, his brother Rishabh Gupta said. "He was a very daring officer and had trained for the Special Forces of the Army, undertaking several critical missions. He got his first posting in Udhampur," the brother said.





Captain Shubham’s last rites will take place on Friday.







