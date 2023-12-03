



Manila: As many as three people were killed and nine others were injured after an explosion at a university gymnasium in the southern Philippines, Al Jazeera reported.





The blast took place during a Catholic mass service at Mindanao State University in Marawi City on Sunday.





Lanao del Sur province Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr condemned the bombing. He stressed that terrorist attacks on educational institutions must be condemned.





In a statement, he stated, "Here in my province, we uphold basic human rights, and that includes the right to religion," according to Al Jazeera report.





Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr said, "Terroristic attacks on educational institutions [sic] must also be condemned because these are places that promote the culture of peace and mould our youth to be the future shapers of this country."





Meanwhile, Mindanao State University said that it was "deeply saddened and appalled" by the attack. Mindanao State University condemned the "senseless and horrific act" and added that classes have been suspended until further notice, Al Jazeera reported.





In a statement, the university said, "We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms this senseless and horrific act and extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. We are committed to providing support and assistance to those affected by this tragedy," according to the report.





A witness who was living at a dormitory near the gymnasium said that he had heard a loud blast similar to an explosion of a transformer, Al Jazeera reported.





Speaking to Al Jazeera, the witness said that he saw police personnel and ambulances being deployed in the area of the incident at the university. Police said that they are investigating the explosion.







