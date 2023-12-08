



Gilgit-Baltistan: At least eight people lost their lives and 26 others were injured in a firing incident on a passenger bus at Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir's (PoK), ARY News reported on Saturday.





The report, quoting Deputy Commissioner Diamer Captain (Retd) Arif Ahmad, stated that the incident occurred in the Chilas district, adding that unidentified assailants opened fire on a passenger bus which lost control thereafter and collided with a truck.





He also confirmed the death of eight people, adding that the Rawalpindi-bound bus was coming from Ghizer.





Earlier, at least three passengers were killed and 24 others injured when a bus plunged into a ravine near Chilas, ARY News reported.





According to Rescue 1122, a bus en route from Rawalpindi to Skardu collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite side and plunged into a ravine. Three passengers died on the spot.





Upon receiving information, rescue teams and the police reached the spot and shifted the injured and the deceased to a nearby hospital, ARY News reported.





In another earlier incident on February 7, at least 25 people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus collided head-on with a car on Karakoram highway near Kohistan Shatial Chowki in Gilgit-Baltistan's Chilas city.





ARY News reported that the passenger bus, carrying 45 passengers, collided head-on with the car and fell into a ravine on the Karakoram highway near Kohistan Shatial Chowki.







