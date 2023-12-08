



However, Qatar yet to ratify transfer pact





On December 28, 2023, Qatar's Court of Appeal reduced the death sentences of eight former Indian Navy veterans to jail terms of varying lengths. The veterans were imprisoned in Qatar last year and were sentenced to death in October 2023 for allegedly spying for Israel.





The transfer pact between India and Qatar was first signed during Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to New Delhi in 2015. The agreement allows citizens in India and Qatar, who have been convicted and sentenced for criminal offences, to serve prison terms in their home countries.





