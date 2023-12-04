



Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System or ATAGS are back in action after modifications suggested by the Army. The Indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System developed by DRDO is undergoing final trials in the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges after the desired changes have been done in the Gun System to meet the requirements of the Indian Army in diverse terrain ranging from super high-altitude areas to hot deserts,





The Indian Army is set to order 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) after successful trials. The ATAGS is a 155 mm/52 calibre howitzer being developed for the Indian Army.





The ATAGS underwent summer trials in Pokhran in May 2022. The Army suggested modifications after the trials, which were made by the DRDO. The order is expected to be split between two private Indian firms.





The Indian Army is known for its meticulous standards.





India witnessed the roar of the indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) for the first time during the 21 Gun Salute at the Red Fort on August 15, 2022 reports TimesNow ..





ATAGS had conducted summer trials at Pokhran in May 2022 and after undergoing DGQA evaluation, there were certain modifications suggested by the Army. The DRDO then made the changes in the ATAGS before the Army places orders for 307 new ATAGS by the end of this year.





The project was started in 2013 by DRDO to replace older guns in service in the Indian Army with a modern 155mm artillery gun. DRDO laboratory Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) has partnered with Bharat Forge Limited and TATA Advanced Systems Limited for the manufacturing of this specialised gun.



