ATAGS Resumes Trials in Pokhran, Indian Army Set to Order 307 Units Following Successful Tests
Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System or ATAGS are back in action after modifications suggested by the Army. The Indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System developed by DRDO is undergoing final trials in the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges after the desired changes have been done in the Gun System to meet the requirements of the Indian Army in diverse terrain ranging from super high-altitude areas to hot deserts,
The Indian Army is set to order 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) after successful trials. The ATAGS is a 155 mm/52 calibre howitzer being developed for the Indian Army.
The ATAGS underwent summer trials in Pokhran in May 2022. The Army suggested modifications after the trials, which were made by the DRDO. The order is expected to be split between two private Indian firms.
India witnessed the roar of the indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) for the first time during the 21 Gun Salute at the Red Fort on August 15, 2022 reports TimesNow..
ATAGS had conducted summer trials at Pokhran in May 2022 and after undergoing DGQA evaluation, there were certain modifications suggested by the Army. The DRDO then made the changes in the ATAGS before the Army places orders for 307 new ATAGS by the end of this year.
The project was started in 2013 by DRDO to replace older guns in service in the Indian Army with a modern 155mm artillery gun. DRDO laboratory Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) has partnered with Bharat Forge Limited and TATA Advanced Systems Limited for the manufacturing of this specialised gun.
ATAGS, the 155mm calibre Gun has a firing range of 45 kms. With advanced features like high mobility, quick deployability, auxiliary power mode, advanced communication system, automatic command and control system with night capability in direct-fire mode, the gun is a world class system which fires in Bi-modular charge system in Zone 7. It is noteworthy that no other Gun in the world is known to have that capability yet.
The gun is designed to provide one of the best accuracy and consistency in gun systems around the world. The specialised Gun System is compatible with C3I systems like the Artillery Combat Command and Control System (ACCCS) called Shakti for technical fire control, fire planning.
The indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) jointly with private industry has also completed user trials in various locations including Sikkim and Ladakh to ensure the mobility on hilltops varying between 10,500 ft to 18,000 ft. The previous trials have been satisfactory as indicated by the Army officials. The latest validation trials aim towards meeting the specifications of the Army. The successful re-validation, retrials, trials will pave the way for induction of the ATAGS into service as per officials.
The ATAGS is a 155mm, 52 calibre heavy artillery gun jointly developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune based laboratory of DRDO, in partnership with Bharat Forge and Tata Group.
In August 2018 the Defence Acquisition Council had accorded approval for purchase of 150 of these guns at an approximate cost of ₹3,365 crore which would be split between the two companies. The deal will be split in 60:40 ratio between the lowest bidder (L1) and L2. The Army has a requirement of 1580 artillery guns in this category. In March 2023, DAC approved AoN for 307 more ATAGS. The orders for these ATAGS are expected to be placed as soon as the final trials are successfully completed.
As reported earlier, in the past, the Army had flagged the issue of overweight compared to its requirements which officials said has been addressed. Army wanted the weight to be around 18 tonnes so it can be carried in the mountains and that it is now by and large in that range, officials had stated earlier.
