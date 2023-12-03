



While the Indian government assured all help to the Canadian authorities by National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval after the claims over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada did not help Indian officials with visas and permissions, according to top intelligence sources.





Even as the diplomatic crisis was unfolding, a decision to send a team of senior Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials was taken to see the evidence Canadians had against India on Nijjar’s killing, said sources. “However, despite continuous requests from all sides, Canadians refused visas to Indian teams to understand the matter. They should allow their teams to show what they have, but despite multiple requests, they have not accepted the request,” they added.





The Claims Over Nijjar



Nijjar was killed by unidentified gunmen outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, Canada, on June 18. He was the chief of banned Khalistan Tiger Force, and was designated a terrorist by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2020. Interpol had also issued red corner notice against him quite a few times, the first in 2016.





The relations between India and Canada hit at an all-time low after Canada PM Justin Trudeau alleged, in his Parliament, the involvement of a “foreign agent” in the killing of Khalistan separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He even claimed that he had intelligence inputs and evidence that the Indian government could be behind Nijjar’s death. These allegations, which New Delhi has strongly denied, resulted in tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats on both sides.





NSA Doval, Canadian Counterpart Always Raised Issues: Govt Sources



According to top government sources, NSA Doval and his Canadian counterpart always discussed issues of both the countries, especially terrorism. “Doval very clearly and categorically told his counterpart about the troublemakers and terrorists in Canada. He gave a list of wanted persons and Letter Rogatories (LR) from various agencies and State Police,” said government sources.





Doval also shared intelligence and intercepts from time-to-time, including locations of these people, they said.





On the other hand, his counterpart alleged Indian involvement, to which Doval clearly asked him for the evidence and First Information Reports (FIR), said sources. “Doval clearly told him that if perpetrators are from India, this is a matter of deep concern for us, but we need evidence to move in the direction of investigation. Canadian NSA always promised, but never came back with any evidence on the claims and blames. India is ready to investigate this matter deeply, if credible inputs are given. Canadians are doing all this just to create fake narrative,” they said.





Intel Sources Question Canada’s Actions



Amid the “baseless” allegations by Trudeau and Khalistani elements, intel sources have questions for Canada:

Why has the Canadian government never cooperated with investigations in multiple terror cases, where attacks happened from their soil?

Why has nobody been arrested despite the video and audio evidences?

Why have they not replied to the multiple LRs pending with the Canadian government?

Why has their NSA not responded, despite being briefed recently by all agencies and his promise of cooperation?

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist and leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has been threatening Hindus daily from Canadian soil. Why has he not been arrested?





“The gang war which killed Nijjar is also result of harbouring of these terror groups in Canada. Canada should answer all these questions before making noise. We will present all our cases and documents before the world to show how Canada is trying to revive Khalistani terror in India,” said sources.







