



India is currently making efforts to indigenize all equipment used in its military, including tanks, submarines, and missiles, and notably, there is speculation that a significant emphasis will be placed on indigenizing components of the TEJAS, especially its engines. Considering the engine supply issues that arose during the development of TEJAS due to conflicts related to India’s nuclear possession with the UK, this attitude of India is well understandable.





Recently, India has shown significant confidence in TEJAS. This confidence stems not only from the fighter jet’s development, which has had its share of challenges but also from the recent successful landing of the Air Force version of TEJAS, not a carrier-based version, on the active Vikrant-class aircraft carrier. This indicates that TEJAS is undoubtedly intended to serve as a primary fighter for both the Air Force and Navy.





The Indian Air Force is expected to get deliveries of Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS MK-1A from February next year, and the new variant of the indigenously-built jet will be capable of firing a plethora of weapons, including beyond visual range missiles, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday. As the jet completes seven years in service in the IAF, the ministry said the aircraft and its future variants will form the mainstay of the Indian Air Force (IAF).





In February 2021, the ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for procurement of 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets for the IAF. TEJAS is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.





Egypt, Argentina, the US, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are among the countries showing keen interest in procuring TEJAS aircraft.





In June 2023, the TEJAS completed 7 years of service in the IAF.





The confidence that the IAF reposes in the TEJAS is borne by its order for 83 TEJAS MK-1A. The TEJAS MK-1A will have updated avionics as well as an active electronically steered radar, updated electronic warfare suite and a beyond visual range missile capability.





The new variant will be capable of firing a plethora of weapons from increased stand-off ranges. Many of these weapons will be of indigenous origin. The TEJAS MK-1A will see a substantial increase in the overall indigenous content of the aircraft.





It said the deliveries of the aircraft are expected to commence in February 2024. TEJAS has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.







