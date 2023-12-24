

2023 was a landmark year for Ministry of Defence (MoD) as giant strides were made towards realising the vision of the Government, to create a strong, secure, self-reliant, and inclusive India. Efforts to achieve ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence and Armed Forces modernisation surged ahead with renewed thrust, with the country witnessing record defence exports and all-time high defence production. Strengthening border Infrastructure, utilising Nari Shakti and ensuring Ex-Servicemen Welfare have been at the core of the functioning of MoD under the guidance of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and these have moved forward with unprecedented pace and vigour.

Integration of Weapons: The New Generation Close Combat Missile was fired for the first time this year. Long Range SCALP missiles were also fired and validated. Apache Attack Helicopters also carried out successful firing of Stinger Missile against an airborne slow moving target. IAF is working towards induction of indigenous Astra entire long range BVR missile, which is likely to commence shortly.

Long Range Mission: Long Range Missions were undertaken deep into the IOR. These missions were flown along multiple axes to cover the IAF’s area of interest to control the sea and dominate the air space.

Akash Missile System: Three squadrons of Akash missile system, employing advanced Rajendra Mk-II radars has been commissioned in the last one year. Additional Akash Sqns are likely to be inducted by Dec 23.

HERON MK-II: Heron MK-II RPA has been inducted and operationalised in Indian Air Force. The system is capable of undertaking SATCOM based operations along with advanced sensors and avionics suite. The payload is more capable and can locate targets in depth in enemy territory. The induction has boosted the IAF’s capability to undertake ISR missions beyond Line of sight ranges at higher altitude of operations.

Bison (MiG-21 Upgrade) Drawdown Plan: The drawdown plan has been approved and re-equipping of one operational squadron having this ac, with Sukhoi Su-30MKI has commenced. Re-equipping of one more squadron with the ingenious TEJAS MK-IA, has been announced.

A-321 Aircraft: Pre-owned Airbus A-321 were acquired by DRDO from Air India for AEW&C role. They are available for utilisation by IAF before they are modified. Aircraft and aircrew were made operational at the earliest and IAF has commenced the Courier operations since May 2023. The A-321 scheduled flights to Srinagar, Guwahati and Bagdogra have augmented IA movement plan and the courier ops from Kolkata, Chennai and Port Blair has benefitted the ANC AoR. MoU for handling by Air India at all IAF and Non IAF bases has been signed.

C-295 Aircraft: First C-295 MW ac arrived in India on 20 Sep 23 and was inducted into the IAF on 25 Sep 23. The ageing Avro ac would be replaced by C-295 MW aircraft. With the delivery of remaining ac from May 24 onwards, the first unit is likely to be functional by end of year 2024. The induction of C-295 fleet will boost IAF’s airlift capability and increase the versatility of ground forces.





TEJAS MK-1 Twin Seater Delivery: Delivery of Twin Seaters, TEJAS MK-1 IOC and FOC contracts have commenced. PM flew in SPT-1 with Gp Capt D Mandal on 25 Nov 23. He was the first PM to fly a fighter aircraft.





HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft: HTT-40 is a basic trainer aircraft used for training of ab-initio pilots. The aircraft is indigenously designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The contract for supply of HTT-40 was signed on 06 Mar 2023. As per contract, deliveries of the aircraft will start from Sep 2025.





Dornier-228 Aircraft: Dornier-228 is light weight transport Aircraft utilized by IAF for communication, route transport and casualty evacuation. It is manufactured locally by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). A contract for supply of Dornier-228 Aircraft and associated equipment was signed on 10 Mar 2023.





Digital Receiver: 118 (DR-118) RWR for Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft: A contract for Digital Receiver-118 (DR-118) RWR for Su-30 ac along with associated equipment has been signed with BEL, BC on 23 Mar 23.





VVIP Ops by B-777 Aircraft: IAF took over independent VVIP operations on B-777 aircraft w.e.f 31 Mar 23. As a milestone achievement, IAF undertook nonstop flight from Delhi to New York with full cockpit complement by IAF and further on to Washington and Cairo. In addition to the aircrew, ground handling, catering uplift and engineering support services were also independently handled by IAF.





Para Trials & Ops: ADRDE is developing HDS for C-130J and C-17 aircraft under Technology Demonstration mode. Post CEMILAC certification and fitment trials, out of total eight trials sorties approved for HDS (12 Ft Platform), seventh HDS trial was conducted on 17 Oct 23 at Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR). Trial was successful and load landed safely at the designated landing point.





ADR & CRCC Trials From C-17 AC: Flight trials for Single/Twin ADR (Air Droppable Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) and CRRC (Combat Rubberised Raiding Craft) were successfully completed on C-17 ac in the month of Sep 23, in coordination with Indian Navy and ISRO (Toroidal Buoy Equipment).







