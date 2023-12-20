



There have been substantial achievements in the field of defence in the year 2023. The Ministry of Defence has taken several significant steps to boost the Armed Forces.





Year Ender 2023: A lot has happened in India's defence arena over the last 12 months, as the Ministry of Defence has taken several key steps to bolster the Armed Forces. The Indian Armed Forces comprise of three divisions – the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force. The Government of India is responsible for ensuring the defence of the nation and every part thereof. From successfully test-firing BrahMos missile to the induction of INS Tarmugli to the induction of the first C-295 aircraft to the Indian Air Force, the year has proven to be a successful year for the defence sector.





From BrahMos To DHRUV MK-III, Defence Ministry Clears Rs 70,000 Crore Purchase List



The Ministry of Defence approved proposals worth over Rs 70,000 crore for buying different weapon systems for the Indian defence forces. The ministry gave its nod for proposals to buy 60 Made-in-India Utility Helicopters Marine and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for the Indian Navy, 307 ATAGS howitzers for the Indian Army, and 9 ALH Dhruv choppers for the Indian Coast Guard. The deal also includes a mega order of Rs 32,000 crore for the Indian Navy to buy 60 UH Marine choppers from the HAL. For the Navy, BrahMos missiles, Shakti EW systems and Light Utility Helicopters-Maritime, have been cleared. Meanwhile, 155mm/52 Calibre ATAGS, along with High Mobility & Gun Towing vehicles, will be procured for the Indian Army.





‘Pralay’ Tactical Ballistic Missiles For Army





The Defence Ministry has approved the procurement of a regiment of ‘Pralay’ ballistic missiles for the Indian Army for deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC). The missile can hit targets between 150-500 Km. ‘Pralay’ is a quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile. The advanced missile has been developed in a way to be able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering a certain range in mid-air. The acquisition of these ballistic missiles is being seen as a big development for the country which now has a policy that allows the use of ballistic missiles in tactical roles.





‘Agni-Prime’ Ballistic Missile





India successfully flight-tested the 'Agni Prime' New Generation Ballistic Missile off the coast of Odisha on June 7. According to officials, the ballistic missile was test fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island. This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system. Range Instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle.





70,000 Sig Sauer Assault Rifles For Army





The Indian Army will get 70,000 additional 'Sig Sauer' assault rifles which will be provided to troops deployed in counterterrorism operations and other duties. The approval for the procurement was granted at a recently held high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry. These American-made assault guns, which are being used by personnel in the Kashmir valley and the Ladakh section of the China front, have already resulted in over 70,000 indictments by India. The force originally decided to purchase these rifles because it desired a weapon with a greater range. It is said to be more lethal than the INSAS Rifle or the AK-47 and its variants in the service.





Navy's Indigenous Guided Missile Destroyer INS 'Imphal'





The Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, Imphal (Yard 12706), scored a "Bulls Eye" in its maiden BrahMos missile firing at sea. It was the first ever test-firing of an Extended Range BrahMos missile before a ship’s commissioning. The development underscores the Indian Navy’s unwavering focus on Combat Readiness, Atmanirbhar Bharat’s growing shipbuilding prowess and the assured reliability of indigenous weapons and platforms. The Indian Navy also tested its Extended range capacity.





'INS Tarmugli' Commissioned Into Navy





The Indian Navy inducted the fast attack craft, INS Tarmugli, to its fleet. The ship has the unique distinction of having served under the flag of two nations with three names during her distinguished service till date. The ship was commissioned into MNDF as MCGS Huravee on April 16, 2006, and served there till its decommissioning in May 2023. The warship is fitted with MTU engines, the latest communication equipment, a 30 mm gun and an advanced Radar system and will be extensively used for coastal surveillance and protection of our ODAs in the KG Basin area along the East Coast of India. The ship is named after Tarmugli Island, a small island in the Andaman group.





Rafale-Marine Jets For Navy





The defence ministry approved the purchase of the Rafale Marine jets from France. It has been done primarily for deployment on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. In an attempt to provide a boost to the Indian Navy's aircraft carriers, India also initiated a deal worth USD 6 million with France for the acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft. The procurement includes 22 single-seated Rafale marine aircraft and four twin-seater trainer versions. In this regard, India also submitted a 'Letter of Request' to the French government and the deal is under negotiation. The Rafale Marine jets will replace the currently deployed MiG-29s.





Anti-tank Spike NLOS Missiles From Israel





The Indian Air Force (IAF) received the Spike Non Line of Sight (NLOS) anti-tank guided missiles from Israel to strengthen its capabilities to destroy enemy targets hidden behind mountains. The NLOS missiles will now be integrated with the Russian-origin fleet of Mi-17V5 helicopters, which will be capable of taking out targets from long distances and will be particularly effective against enemy targets and assets hidden behind mountains or hills. It is an anti-tank guided missile developed and designed by the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defence Systems. It can hit targets from distances up to 30 km. It is available in man-portable, vehicle-launched, and helicopter-launched variants. The air-launched NLOS ATGMs can carry out strikes at its ground targets from standoff distances.





Indigenous High-Speed Flying Wing UAV





A successful flight trial of an indigenous high-speed flying-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was carried out in Karnataka's Chitradurga on December 15. It led India into an elite club of nations to have the technology to produce such a platform. The autonomous flying wing technology demonstrator has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The intricate arrowhead wing platform of the aircraft prototype is designed and produced using lightweight carbon prepreg composite, an indigenously developed material. Without the need for ground radars/infrastructure/pilot, the autonomous landing of this high-speed UAV, showcased a unique capability demonstration, allowing take-off and landing from any runway with surveyed coordinates.





IAF Gets C-295 Transport Aircraft From Spain





The Indian Air Force (IAF) received the delivery of its first C-295 transport aircraft from Spain's Airbus Defence and Space in the month of September. The defence ministry had inked a contract with Airbus for as many as 56 aircraft at a cost of Rs 21,935 crore. The induction of these aircraft is anticipated to significantly boost the capabilities of the Indian Air Force. The Indian Air Force has ordered these aircraft with a commitment to bolster its transport fleet. The C-295 transport is a robust, reliable and highly versatile tactical transport. It is capable of carrying up to nine tonnes of payload or as many as 71 troops at a maximum cruise speed of 260 knots. It is capable of being equipped for the air-to-air refuelling of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.







