



The diverse graduating class included women officers and cadets from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and foreign countries.





A momentous occasion unfolded at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal as 213 Flight Cadets from the (IAF) marked the culmination of their rigorous training with a spectacular Combined Graduation Parade.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the grand parade, where he not only reviewed the precision of the marching cadets but also bestowed the President's Commission upon the graduating cadets





The graduating officers included 25 women officers. 8 officers from the Indian Navy, 9 from the Indian Coast Guard, and 2 from foreign nations received wings for completion of flying training.





Subsequently, Flight Cadets were adorned with their 'Stripes' at a solemn 'Commissioning Ceremony,' marking the formal induction of these officers into the esteemed ranks of the Indian Air Force.









The CGP reached its zenith with a synchronized fly-past by trainer aircraft, including Pilatus PC-7 Mk II, Hawk, and Kiran, accompanied by Chetak helicopters.





The ceremony not only marked the culmination of extensive training but also symbolized the entrustment of responsibilities to the new generation of IAF officers.







