



In a momentous development in the global arms trade, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) reportedly finalised a major defence deal with Armenia, sending its stock to a record high on Monday reported Zee Business





It is learnt from reliable sources that Armenia has acquired the Akash Air Defence System and 15 AAD Systems from BDL, with the transaction estimated to be valued between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 6,000 crore.





This pivotal government-to-government agreement is expected to unfold over the next 4-5 years, as disclosed by credible sources.





BDL shares finished the session with a gain of Rs 136.20, or 9.80 per cent, at Rs 1,527.50 apiece on BSE after hitting an all-time high of Rs 1,597.8 during the session.





Simultaneously, highlighting the prowess of Indian defence manufacturing, recent deals with other nations have solidified the country's position on the global stage.





Indian defence companies have secured notable contracts, contributing to the country's growing influence in the international arms market.





In another noteworthy development, Oman has expressed interest in discussions with BDL for the Akash Air Defence System.





While negotiations are ongoing, this underscores a trend in international defence collaborations and signifies the growing strategic alliances between India and nations in the region.







