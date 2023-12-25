



The INS Imphal holds historical significance as the first warship named after a city from the northeast, emphasizing the pivotal role of Imphal, Manipur, and the broader northeaster region in national security, sovereignty, and prosperity. The Defence Ministry notes that this commissioning is a fitting tribute to Manipur's sacrifices and contributions to India's freedom struggle.





Imphal features an array of sophisticated weaponry and sensors, including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine warfare capabilities, and defences against nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare.





In a significant boost to India's naval capabilities, the Indian Navy is gearing up to commission its latest stealth-guided missile destroyer, ‘INS Imphal,’ at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday, in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





The INS Imphal holds historical significance as the first warship named after a city from the northeast, emphasizing the pivotal role of Imphal, Manipur, and the broader northeastern region in national security, sovereignty, and prosperity. The Defence Ministry notes that this commissioning is a fitting tribute to Manipur's sacrifices and contributions to India's freedom struggle. After its commissioning, INS Imphal will join the Western Naval Command.





The Indian Navy currently operates 132 warships, including 11 guided missile destroyers from the Kolkata Class, Delhi Class, and Rajput Class. With 67 ships under construction, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar envisions a fleet of 170-175 ships by 2035.





INS Imphal, delivered to the Navy on October 20, underwent a rigorous trial program, culminating in the successful test-firing of the extended-range supersonic BrahMos missile in November 2023, a noteworthy achievement for an indigenous warship pre-commissioning.





Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, INS Imphal, the third ship of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth-guided missile destroyer, boasts 75% indigenous content. At 163 meters in length and displacing 7,400 tonnes, it stands as a testament to India's growing shipbuilding prowess, aligning with the national vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’





Imphal features an array of sophisticated weaponry and sensors, including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine warfare capabilities, and defences against nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare. With high automation and stealth features, INS Imphal represents a formidable addition to India’s naval fleet.





The remarkable efficiency in building and testing INS Imphal sets a record for the shortest duration for any indigenous destroyer, from keel laying on May 19, 2017, to its launch into water on April 20, 2019.







