SMARTSHOOTER, an Israeli designer, developer, and manufacturer of fire control systems that increase small arms' accuracy, lethality, and situational awareness, reveals that its SMASH X4 sight used by the special forces of the 15 Corps of the Indian Army also known as the Chinar Corps.





15 Corps is presently located in Srinagar and is responsible for military operations in the Kashmir Valley. It has participated in all military conflicts with Pakistan and China to date.





The Indian Navy procured in 2020-21 SMASH 2000 rifle sights, manufactured by SmartShooter, as protection against drone attacks. The SMASH 2000 is a smart electro-optical rifle sight with a fire control computer. The sight significantly increases operational shooting accuracy and significantly improves the hit rate for a variety of stationary and mobile targets.





SMASH X4 combines an x4 magnifying optic scope with SMARTSHOOTER's SMASH unique fire control capabilities, thus providing extended detection, recognition & identification ranges for the shooter as well as extended lethality ranges. The SMASH X4 also includes an etched reticle to allow shooting without battery power.







