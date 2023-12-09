Debris Capture Tech

ISRO PSLVs PS4 rocket stage as tethered Debris Capture, Satellite Refuelling and Rendezvous & Capture configurations.

ISRO is developing various Space Robots for satellite Refuelling, Capturing Satellites and bring back to earth etc like applications.

SPADEX Mission





This mission will demonstrate docking capability in space. ISRO will send two satellites in an integral mode, these satellites will separate in space travel several Kilometers and then join together to demonstrate docking.





Prototypes are already developed and docking test was successfully completed in a floating environment.





Servicer Mission

In this mission ISRO will send a space craft for servicing a Defence Satellite and try to refuel the satellite or make it de-orbit. A prototype of the ISM is already developed.

ISRO can use it as an Anti Satellite system also.





Moon Landing; Lunar Base





India aims to send an astronaut to the Moon by 2040, reported the BBC

The country's space goals also include plans for a space station by 2035.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced these ambitions, and also asked scientists to work on missions to Venus and Mars.





ISRO is planning to build a Lunar Base around 2047. More importantly they planning Moon Based Economy which will include Moon Tourism, Planetary Exploration and Other Science related experiments.







