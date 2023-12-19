



New Delhi: The visit by the foreign minister of Benin, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, to India has been concluded as the leaders of the two countries exchanged views on various regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.





The minister was notably on a two-day visit to India from December 16-18, according to an official press release from the Ministry of External Affairs.





"Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Benin paid an official visit to India from 16-18 December 2023. He was accompanied by H.E. Mr. Gaston Cossi Dossouhoui, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries and other senior officials," the MEA release read.





During the visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin met External Affairs Minister.





"Both leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on various regional & multilateral issues of mutual interest," it added.





The Beninese side especially appreciated the inclusion of African Union as permanent member of G20.





"The visiting dignitary also met Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry. The visiting delegation had meetings with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on deepening trade and investment links between the two countries," the MEA said.





"The Beninese Foreign Minister's visit to India has provided further impetus to the existing bilateral relations," the release read.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday discussed United Nations (UN) reforms and global issues with his Benin counterpart Olushegun Adjadi Bakari in New Delhi.





Both leaders also discussed enhancing political, economic and development partnerships. Jaishankar was joined by Union Minister of State (MEA), V Muraleedharan.





Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar shared about his meeting saying, "Delighted to welcome FM @shegunbakari of Benin today. Discussed growing our political, economic and development partnership. Spoke about collaboration in agriculture, education, textiles and defence. Exchanged views on global issues and UN reform."





Notably, reforms in the global systems have been an issue continuously raised by India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the global stage.





During his concluding address at the G20 Leaders Summit here in the national capital, PM Modi reiterated his stance of making global systems in accordance with the "realities of the present" and took the example of the United Nations Security Council.





"When the UN was established, the world at that time was completely different from today. At that time there were 51 founding members in the UN. Today the number of countries included in the UN is around 200. Despite this, the permanent members in UNSC are still the same," he said.





Benin's Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari arrived here on Sunday on an official visit to further strengthen bilateral ties with India.





Benin which is a member of several international forums, including the United Nations, works closely with India.





During former Benin President Boni Yayi's visit to India in March 2009, Benin extended its support to India in its bid for a permanent seat in an expanded UN Security Council.







