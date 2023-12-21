



The upcoming MILAN 2024, hosted in Visakhapatnam from February 19 to 27, anticipates record-breaking participation from over 50 nations and nearly 20 ships. The biennial naval exercise, initiated in 1995 by the Indian Navy, has evolved to align with India's 'Act East policy' and PM Modi's SAGAR initiative. The event features harbour activities, including seminars and exhibitions, along with sea manoeuvres involving submarines, aircraft carriers, and advanced warfare operations, synchronizing with India's G20 Presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.





The 12th edition of the Multilateral Naval Exercise - 2024 (MILAN) is to be held at Visakhapatnam from February 19 to 27, and likely witness the largest-ever participation by over 50 countries and nearly 20 ships from friendly nations.





In accordance to the exercise a final Planning Conference was also held at Visakhapatnam in hybrid mode (VC + in-person) chaired by CSO (Ops), @IN_HQENC and attended by participating nations, said the Navy in an official statement.





The Flagship event, MILAN is a biennial multilateral naval exercise, which was incepted by the Indian Navy in 1995. Originally conceived in consonance with India's 'Look East Policy, MILAN expanded in ensuing years with the Govt of India's 'Act East policy' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative, to include participation from other Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs).





The harbour phase of MILAN 24 will comprise of International Maritime Seminar, City Parade at RK Beach, Swavlamban Exhibition, Subject Matter Expert Exchange and Milan of Young Officers.





Ships, Maritime patrol aircraft and submarines of Friendly Foreign Countries would participate in the sea phase along with Indian Navy units. Indian Navy is likely to deploy both its aircraft carriers -- INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant -- at the Eastern seaboard in Visakhapatnam during the exercise.





They will involve large-force manoeuvres, advanced air defence operations, Anti-submarine warfare and Anti-surface warfare operations.





The run-up to MILAN is concomitant to India's G20 Presidency and the conduct of the exercise would yet again realise the 'G20 theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.





MILAN 22 was conducted at/ off Visakhapatnam from 25 Feb - 04 Mar 22 and witnessed participation from 39 countries.







