



Baluchistan: A police official was killed and two more were injured after a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Khuzdar district in Baluchistan province in Pakistan, Geo News reported on Sunday.





The police said that Counter Terrorism Department's (CTD) Station House Officer Mohammad Murad was killed in the blast after his car was targeted on the Sultan Ibrahim road in Baluchistan province.





They added that the injured personnel were shifted to the Khuzdar Teaching Hospital.





Sarfaraz Bugti, the caretaker Federal Minister of Interior told Geo News after the incident, that the whole nation has to fight the war against terrorism as it is becoming a great challenge.





"The war against terrorism is not just CTDs but of the entire nation," he added.





Earlier in October, two people were killed and three were wounded in a roadside explosion in Baluchistan's Chaghi area, Geo News reported.





According to the Levies force, the blast took place in Chaghi bazaar -- at a distance of 60 kilometres from Dalbandin near the Pak-Afghan border -- when a security forces vehicle was passing by.





The attack came days after over 60 people died in two separate suicide attacks in Balochistan's Mastung and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu city on September 29.





Pakistan has witnessed a significant spike in the form of the recent wave of terrorist attacks across the country, according to Geo News.





At least 271 militant attacks took place during the first half of 2023, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals, according to a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS),





The terror activities in Pakistan has soared by 79 per cent during the period according to the report.





In light of the increase in attacks, the interior minister announced the November 1 deadline for the illegal "aliens", including Afghan illegal immigrants, to leave the county voluntarily.





The caretaker interior minister revealed that Afghan nationals were responsible for 14 of the 24 suicide bombings in the country this year, Geo News reported.







