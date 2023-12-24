



Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah questioned whether the police are "fighting terrorists or our own people?"





Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah alleged on Friday that the police have detained multiple civilians during their anti-terror operation following the recent terrorist ambush in Poonch district.





The National Conference MP, who questioned whether the police are "fighting terrorists or our people," urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "address people's sentiments".





"Terrorists attacked Surankote and our soldiers lost their lives...Our police personnel detained some locals...Are we fighting terrorists or our people? If we are fighting with our people then we can never win this," Abdulla said.





He added, "I want to request Home Minister Amit Shah that he should come to Surankote to address people's sentiments. It is important that he tells people that they would investigate the issue and put it in front of people. It is a serious situation and violation of human rights."





Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said that three civilians were found dead in Poonch district and a legal action has been initiated in the incident.





In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the government added that compensation has been announced for each of the deceased and compassionate appointments will be given to the next of kin.





The Indian Army also stated that the "matter is under investigation" and added that the Army is "committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations".





Meanwhile, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified anti-terror combing operations in the Rajouri sector of the Poonch district. Mobile Internet services have also been suspended in the area as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent any law and order problem.







