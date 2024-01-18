



Adani Enterprises will invest ₹ 50,000 crore in Maharashtra over the next 10 years





Adani Enterprises, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, will invest ₹50,000 crore to set up 1 GW hyperscale data centres in Maharashtra over the next 10 years, the company said on Wednesday.





The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani at the World Economic Forum in Davos.





The data centres will come up in Mumbai or Navi Mumbai and Pune and will be powered by renewable energy. The company said this will enhance green energy infrastructure and provide employment to 20,000 people in Maharashtra.





Adani Group also intends to make distribution investments to power the 1 GW hyperscale data center infrastructure, the company said.





Mumbai has rapidly transformed to a global leader in clean energy adoption and its renewable energy share now surpasses that of major global cities, it said.





"Mega projects like this have facilitated Mumbai's renewable energy journey and aligns well with its broader sustainability goals contributing to India's broader renewable energy targets," it added.







