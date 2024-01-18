



Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt Ltd (MASPL) and Airbus Aerostructures GmbH have signed a new contract for the manufacture and delivery of metallic components for all Airbus commercial aircraft models, including the best-selling A320 family. Under the contract, MASPL will supply close to 5000 varieties of metallic components to Airbus in Germany from its manufacturing base in India. The contract adds to existing MASPL programs to deliver parts directly to Airbus at their facilities in Toulouse, France.





Speaking about the deal, Mr. Vinod Sahay, President, Aerospace & Defence & CPO, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra, said, “The Mahindra Group is proud of its relationship with Airbus. With this new contract we further expand our relationship and increase our participation in the ‘Make In India’ initiative of the Government of India. We look forward to delivering on our commitments and continuing this journey of collaborative growth",





“MASPL is privileged to be an Airbus supplier and we greatly appreciate their continued support to our growth initiatives. This award is a significant expansion of our Airbus portfolio and offers further opportunities for us to work with Airbus on performance, sustainability, and operational excellence", said Mr. Arvind Mehra, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Aerostructures.





MASPL has been a direct supplier to Airbus Group since 2015, and partners with Airbus on numerous initiatives. It has been ranked as a D2P “Challenger” for three years in the Sheet Metal domain, as well as level “A” in the Airbus Industrial Process Capability Assessment (IPCA+) and has won the “Best Performer” award in the 2023 Airbus Supplier Quality Improvement Program (SQIP) awards.







