



Dhaka: Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, a senior diplomat of India, on Thursday assumed the position of Secretary General (SG) of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).





He is the fourth SG of BIMSTEC and will remain its SG for a period of three years. He has succeeded Tenzin Lekphell of Bhutan.





On his arrival in Dhaka earlier today, SG, Ambassador Pandey, was warmly received by Abdul Motaleb Sarker, Director General (SAARC & BIMSTEC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and Directors of BIMSTEC Secretariat.





While speaking to Directors and other members of the BIMSTEC Secretariat, the new SG reiterated the commitment of the Secretariat, under his stewardship, to work earnestly and with a new vigour to translate into reality the grand vision of BIMSTEC member States for expanding and deepening the growing cooperation amongst the BIMSTEC member states within the framework of seven pillars of collaboration agreed upon by BIMSTEC Leaders.





He thanked the member States of BIMSTEC for entrusting him with the responsibility of SG and sought their continued support and guidance for the Secretariat, enabling it to meet their expectations. He also thanked his predecessors for their distinguished contributions as SGs.





A career diplomat, Ambassador Pandey joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1990. Prior to taking over as SG, Amb Pandey served as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva.





Earlier, he served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs of India, in charge of the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division; Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman; Deputy Ambassador of India to France; Consul General of India at Guangzhou in China; and in various capacities at Indian Missions abroad and at the Ministry of External Affairs of India in New Delhi.





Ambassador Pandey is joined in Dhaka by his wife, Sushma Pandey. They are blessed with a daughter.







