



UTD 20 Engine- Used in BMP tanks and other battle support vehicles. Recently indigenised 100% by Engine Factory Avadi (EFA) with the support of Indian vendors. Complicated design of delivery valve taken huge efforts in development, announced EFA on its X handle





The UTD-20 is a six-cylinder, four-stroke, high-speed diesel engine with direct fuel injection and high-temperature liquid cooling. It's a four-stroke internal combustion engine that performs a full cycle of operation in four piston strokes. The engine strokes are intake, compression, working stroke, and exhaust, originally manufactured by Argun Company of Kazakhstan.





The UTD-20 is intended for installation on the BMP-1, BMP-2 and its variants of infantry fighting vehicles.





A supercharged 4-Stroke, Water-cooled UTD-20 Engine, churning out 300 HP at 2600 rpm, propels them. The BMP-series vehicles are unique in their ability to wade through waters to land on land. In military parlance, they are capable of amphibious operations.





UTD-20 diesel is a four-stroke internal combustion engine in which it performs a full cycle of operation: in four piston strokes (two revolutions of the crankshaft).





The extreme upper and lower positions of the piston in the cylinder, in which its vertical axis is on the same straight line with the connecting rod, and are called, respectively, top dead centre (TDC) and bottom dead centre (TDC), this unique configuration brings in considerable efficiency in its operations.





Specifications of UTD-20 Diesel Engine





Engine Type 4 stroke, 60° Vee, 6 Cylinder Output 220KW/300 HP at 2600 rpm Torque: 1030 Nm Used In BMp-1, BMp-2 and its variants Max. Fuel Consumption 238 g/kWh at 2,600rpm Max. Oil Consumption 8.2g/kWh at 2,200rpm Rating 220KW/300 HP at 2600 rpm Torque: 1030 Nm Engine Starting System Compressed Air/Electric Weight of the Engine 665 kg



