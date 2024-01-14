



New Delhi: As anticipation grows for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the excitement has transcended borders, with almost a dozen events planned across the United States to celebrate the historic occasion.





Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), shared insights into the widespread enthusiasm, saying, "We have almost a dozen events across the United States where they will be celebrating Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple (opening of the Temple) all the way from New York Times Square. If you go to Boston, you go to Washington, DC, you go to LA or San Francisco, there are events basically lined up, which will happen at the same time as the ceremony in India happens."





Aghi emphasized that the Ram Temple event has a cultural, emotional, and religious connection with the Indian American community, reflecting a momentum that extends beyond geographical boundaries.





"But that shows that the culture of Indian Americans, which moved to the US, 5 million, is with them, and they are connected both emotionally, economically, and I would say, religiously. And that shows that momentum in the US also. So I think there will be a lot of celebration on January 22," he added.





In a show of global significance, the Mauritian government announced a two-hour special break for Hindu public officers on January 22. This gesture aims to enable them to participate in local events marking the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.





The Mauritian Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, issued an official statement on Friday that read, "(The) Cabinet has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday, January 22, 2024, as from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolises the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla on January 22. The ceremony, spanning seven days from January 16, will include Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.





Meanwhile, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian envoy to the US, emphasised the significance of the Ramayana epic during an event at the US Capitol Hill on Wednesday. The epic, he noted, serves as a bridge across geographies and imparts valuable insights into human relationships, governance, spirituality, duty, justice, sacrifice, loyalty, and the eternal struggle between good and evil.





Amid the euphoria and growing anticipation of the ceremony, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America organised an epic Tesla musical light show in Maryland, featuring over 150 cars on Saturday evening (local time).





The Tesla car light show, synchronised to the tunes of 'Jai Shri Ram,' showcased the creativity and enthusiasm of the Hindu community in celebrating the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.





More than 40 billboards featuring Lord Ram and the Ram Temple have been erected in over 10 States in the United States. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) US chapter collaborated with Hindus from various regions to spread the message about the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.





As the countdown to the opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya continues, these global celebrations underscore the universal resonance of the historic event.







