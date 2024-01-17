



Hyderabad: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is gearing up to exhibit its cutting-edge indigenous civil platforms, the Hindustan-228 aircraft, and the upgraded ALH Dhruv civil helicopter at Wings India 2024, scheduled to take place from January 18-21, 2024, at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.





CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Additional Charge), HAL, expressed the company's commitment to fostering the 'Made in India' fixed-wing civil aircraft initiative, with a specific focus on enhancing regional connectivity across the country.





He said, "HAL is propelling the initiative of 'Made in India' fixed-wing civil aircraft to boost regional connectivity in India. The Company is leveraging its strengths in manufacturing aircraft like Do-228 and HS-748 and extending its capabilities to civil aircraft programs like the Regional Transport Aircraft. HAL is also actively pursuing collaborations for undertaking civil MRO activities."





HAL will have a dedicated presence at Hall A, Stall No. 25 during the event, where it will showcase scale models of LUH (civil variant), Hindustan-228, ALH (civil variant), Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), and accessories related to civil aircraft.





The strategic participation of HAL in Wings India 2024 goes beyond a mere display; the company plans to conduct business meetings with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and customers.





Moreover, HAL is set to sign agreements with its business partners for various projects, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the aerospace sector.





One of the highlights of HAL's showcase is the upgraded civil Dhruv helicopter, a variant of the Advanced Light Helicopter. Weighing 5.5 tons and equipped with twin engines, this helicopter, designed and developed by HAL, boasts versatility in roles such as disaster management, Search and Rescue (SAR), underslung operations, Heli-tourism, and VIP ferry, among others.





With an Advanced Glass Cockpit and avionics, this helicopter aligns with the Regional Connectivity Program (RCS) initiated by the Government of India.





The Hindustan-228 aircraft, a multipurpose, lightweight twin-turboprop aircraft, stands as a testament to HAL's indigenous innovation.





Developed to cater to remote regional connectivity on short-haul air routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), the Hindustan-228 can be configured for various roles, including Regional Airliner/Air Taxi, VIP/Executive Transport, Search and Rescue, Casualty Evacuation/Ambulance, Cargo and Logistics Support, Calibration of Airport Nav-aids, Geographical surveys, Aerial photography, etc.





The aircraft's cockpit is upgraded with a fully digital Glass Cockpit, enhanced avionics, and systems, holding the Type Certification by DGCA.





In line with its commitment to innovation, HAL is actively developing a civil variant of the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH). The company is progressing towards building the LUH civil prototype, targeting DGCA certification by December 2025.





As Wings India 2024 unfolds, HAL's showcase not only highlights its technological prowess but also aligns with the broader vision of advancing India's aerospace capabilities and regional connectivity initiatives.





The event provides a platform for industry stakeholders to explore collaborations, fostering growth and innovation in the aviation sector.







