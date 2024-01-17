Pratt & Whitney has over 350 direct employees in India. They are committed to building capabilities and delivering high-value services to their customers. They also want to harness more of India's talent, grow their business, and invest in the local industry.

When Pratt & Whitney began recruiting for its new India Engineering Centre, a common theme quickly emerged: The people applying to work there saw a chance to join a journey.





Specifically, the journey of a company that is growing in-country and taking on some of the toughest challenges in aerospace and defence.





“The new engineering centre is a symbol of Pratt & Whitney’s growth and expansion, but it also provides opportunities for employees to work on new and challenging projects,” said Rajashree K Magdoom, senior manager, finance. “Being a part of Raytheon Technologies provides a platform for employees to explore opportunities and expand their professional horizons.”





The centre, which opened in January 2023, is among several new locations for Raytheon Technologies businesses in Bangalore, a major hub of India’s aerospace sector. Collins Aerospace, also a Raytheon Technologies business, opened two new sites: The Global Engineering and Technology Centre, which includes Pratt & Whitney’s India Engineering Centre, and the India Operations Centre.





Together, they are part of a long-term growth strategy for Raytheon Technologies in India, and globally, to maximize collaboration and innovation among the company’s businesses.





“The India Engineering Centre represents the latest chapter in our longstanding relationship with India’s aviation industry and is a key part of Raytheon Technologies’ strategy to continue investing in this critical growth market,” said Shane Eddy, president of Pratt & Whitney.





Inside The India Engineering Centre





Engineers at Pratt & Whitney’s new centre will focus on aero, mechanical and control systems for the business’ commercial engines, including the Geared Turbofan and PT6. Their work will extend across the product lifecycle, from new development to field support and sustainment.





The centre employs about 50 people and plans to add 450 more by 2027.





“The talent pool in Bangalore is a strong one, brought on by the legacy of aerospace companies and the ever-growing engineering ecosystem in the area. The IEC provides a different experience for new hires, they can help build this site from the ground up,” said Rema Ravindran, the centre's general manager.





With a rapidly expanding economy and growing middle class, India is an important market for Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon Technologies. The country will need more than 2,300 new planes – a value of about $330 billion – over the next 20 years.





For those who aspire to develop some of the most complex engineering products in the world, the IEC is the place to be, according to Gupta Sakala, senior manager, Data Science, Analytics & Methods. “The IEC is building a great engineering team with diverse culture to develop innovative engineering solutions for our customers in aviation.”





For local engineers and professionals, joining the journey at the engineering centre also means supporting cutting-edge technology that is poised to drive the future of commercial flight.





“There’s a rapid expansion in the digital footprint of our product,” said Paul Weedon, vice president of engineering for Pratt & Whitney Canada. “With a highly innovative and agile talent base, India is a great place for this important work.”





The India Engineering Centre will fully integrate with similar Pratt & Whitney centres in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Poland. Using common tools and methods – including Agile and model based engineering – the network will advance world-class technology, such as the geared turbofan and other next-generation sustainable propulsion solutions.





“Since joining the company, I have met and interacted with colleagues at other engineering centres,” said Arun Pai Kasturi, senior manager, Software Engineering. “I was truly impressed by their domain expertise and also by the inclusive culture. Their energy and enthusiasm to work with the talented workforce at IEC is truly encouraging.”





“The IEC team and the Pratt & Whitney Canada organization are already collaborating and leveraging knowledge, based on over 200 million hours of operational experience, to help drive changes in our regional turboprop and small turbofans segments,” said Weedon. “This is improving engine performance, extending time on wing, reducing operating cost, and decreasing fuel consumption.”





A New Chapter In India





The centre's opening is the latest development in Pratt & Whitney’s support of India’s aviation growth. That support dates back to the 1960s, with the Pratt & Whitney JT3D engine powered Air India’s first Boeing 707. Today, with more than 1,500 engines and auxiliary power units in service, Pratt & Whitney has a large presence in India.





Airline customers in India were among the first adopters of the GTF engine, the only geared propulsion system in service today with industry-leading sustainability benefits, mature dispatch reliability and world-class operating costs. In other words, it is the quietest, greenest and most efficient family of engines for single-aisle aircraft. Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engines power more than 180 A320neos and A321neos, and have delivered more than $1 billion in savings to Indian airlines since entry-into-service.





The investments Pratt & Whitney is making in India will support a stronger aerospace ecosystem there. Those investments include:



