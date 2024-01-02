



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched a Fuel Cell Power System (FCPS) designed to test the power source for the upcoming Indian Space Station. The experiment was launched aboard the PSLV-C58 mission that carried the XPoSat observatory to space.





ISRO chief S Somnath revealed the development following the successful launch of the XPoSat mission.





Developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a part of ISRO, this fuel cell is a new technology to pioneer a sustainable and efficient power source in space exploration.





The FCPS was launched aboard the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), which is essentially the fourth stage of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.





Initially placed into a 650 km orbit with the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSAT) mission, the POEM fourth stage was subsequently lowered to a 350 km orbit through a series of controlled manoeuvres.





This strategic lowering of the orbit was crucial for maintaining the stability required for the onboard experiments, including the FCPS.





This innovative fuel cell technology is expected to be a game-changer for long-duration space missions. Unlike traditional power systems, fuel cells offer the advantage of converting chemical energy from fuels directly into electricity through electrochemical reactions, providing a much longer supply of electrical energy.





ISRO's move to test the FCPS in the lower orbit is part of a broader strategy to validate technologies that will be critical for the success of the proposed Indian Space Station.





Slated to be established in Low Earth Orbit at an altitude ranging from 120 to 140 km, the space station is expected to serve as a platform for various microgravity experiments, contributing significantly to space science and technology.





The successful deployment and testing of the FCPS are indicative of ISRO's forward-thinking approach to space exploration. By harnessing the potential of fuel cell technology, ISRO is not only paving the way for its ambitious space station project but also setting a precedent for sustainable practices in space missions.







