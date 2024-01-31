



On January 30, 2024, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti praised the Indian Navy for its swift actions against pirates to rescue sailors and ensure the safety of shipping in the Indian Ocean.





The Indian Navy's elite marine commandos rescued 21 crew members from the Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk on January 5, 2024. The rescue operation was triggered by an attempted hijacking in the North Arabian Sea. The Indian Navy deployed the destroyer INS Chennai (D65) as well as several helicopters and aircraft, including an American-built P-8 maritime patrol aircraft and a MQ-9B SeaGuardian drone.





The Indian Navy also collaborated with Sri Lanka and Seychelles to rescue the Sri Lankan-flagged fishing trawler, Lorenzo Putha, on January 27. The Indian Navy deployed INS Sharada and utilized Sea Guardian long-range drones.











