Amid the prevalent diplomatic tension between India and Maldives and the movement of an alleged Chinese spy vessel that Beijing terms a scientific research vessel toward Male, the Indian Navy has been keeping a close eye on the development. While India is closely monitoring the developments in the Indian Ocean region, the Indian Navy recently sent its submarine to Sri Lanka on an official visit.





"‘INS Karanj is a 67.5m long submarine with a crew of 53 and it is commanded by Commander Arunabh. While the submarine is in the island area, Sri Lanka Navy personnel will participate in a submarine awareness programme, and the submarine crew is set to explore some of the country’s tourist attractions," said the Sri Lankan Navy.





The INS ‘Karanj’ will depart Sri Lanka tomorrow. On the other hand, the Indian Navy has also deployed its Marcos Commandos in the Arabian Sea to counter pirates and any attack on cargo ships.





The tensions between India and Maldives have been on the rise since pro-Chinese leader Mohamed Muizzu took over as the President of the archipelago. Maldives has asked India to withdraw its soldiers present in the island nation and both nations have agreed to complete the withdrawal process by May 10. While Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its soldiers, he has allowed a Chinese vessel to dock in Male. Amid this, the Indian Navy is increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean region to counter any threat emanating from China and Maldives.







