



With the first flight of first production standard TEJAS MK-1A aircraft is set to take place during this month reported Anantha Krishnan M of TARMAK007





TEJAS-LSP8 and TEJAS-SP25 aircraft have already been flying with the avionics updates including new smart multifunction displays (MFDs) and new mission computer as against the MFDs and open architecture computer in TEJAS MK-1s.





The new Digital Flight Control Computer (DFCC) is based on the PowerPC Microprocessor as against the Intel processor of TEJAS MK-1, which had exhausted the scope of upgrade and inclusion of any added functionalities.





The new DFCC will bring revolution in terms of adding new functionalities and indigenisation efforts. Moreover, it can be used for future projects such as TEJAS MK-2.





The new computer is all set to fly on an LSP aircraft early next week followed by the first flight of TEJAS MK-1A production aircraft.





TEJAS MK-1A will have a new mission computer, smart MFDs, AESA Radar, new electronic warfare suite, digital map generator and the new DFCC.







