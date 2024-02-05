



NEW DELHI: In the series of frequent high-level India and Australia interactions pushing ahead bilateral defence and security relationship in recent years, Air Marshal Robert Chipman, Australian Air Chief is scheduled to be in India later this month.





Sources confirmed that Air Marshal Chipman is expected to reach India on February 21 and meet all the Indian service chiefs, higher officials of the defence ministry and participate in “closed door” meetings to discuss important bilateral issues. “Air Marshal will represent all Australian defence forces.” the source emphasised.





Chipman is also to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, conference on geopolitics and geo-economics in New Delhi before he leaves on February 24.





The Australian armed forces include Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Australian Navy and Australian Army. Both the countries have shared concerns on Indian Ocean and Indo Pacific.





The bilateral relationship has been bolstered with successive high-level interactions between political, military and foreign ministry leaders resulting in policy agreements.





Australia’s successive policy documents in recent years have highlighted that relationship with India is a foreign policy priority for the country.





In the series of steps taken towards strong ties, India and Australia upgraded their bilateral relationship from a ‘strategic partnership’ in 2009 to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in 2020.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held the second India-Australia 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue on November 20, 2023 in New Delhi with their Australian counterparts, Deputy PM and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Senator Penny Wong.





The first India-Australia Annual Summit was held in New Delhi on March 10, 2023 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.







